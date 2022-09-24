Hungary Will Not Support EU Sanctions Concerning Russian Energy Sector - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungary will not support EU sanctions if they affect the country's cooperation with Russia in the energy sector, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on Saturday.

"That's why we will continue our approach that energy is an absolute red line, we don't know what's going to be in this new (sanctions) draft, but what I can for sure tell you that we will protect our national interest, namely, that we will not agree with any kind of sanctions which would put an obstacle to the energy cooperation, because it's a physical issue for us," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Russian energy resources are currently irreplaceable for Hungary, Szijjarto added.

"And physically, it is impossible currently, for my country to replace the Russian energy sources.

It's impossible when it comes to oil, because the possible alternative pipeline has not enough capacity. And when it comes to gas, there is no other source and no other pipelines which could deliver the similar amount which would fall out because if you have an out falling volume, you need to be sure that you can replace it from somewhere," the diplomat said.

The Hungarian foreign minister stated that his country will not allow the citizens to suffer for the conflict in Ukraine.

"And I can speak on behalf of Hungary, we will avoid one situation, definitely, which would be that the Hungarian people would be forced to pay for a price of a war for which they have no responsibility," Szijjarto added.