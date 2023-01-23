Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy Cooperation With Russia - Szijjarto

Hungary will not support any sanctions restricting energy cooperation with Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Hungary will not support any sanctions restricting energy cooperation with Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"Without the Paks nuclear power plant, it would be impossible to ensure the current energy supply to Hungary, as without the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant, it will be impossible to guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply in the coming decades.

.. So, I think it is quite obvious that Hungary will not support any sanctions that would in any way limit cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy," Szijjarto told a briefing, broadcast on his social media.

The minister recalled that Hungary has been using nuclear energy from the Paks nuclear power plant for 40 years, the contract with Rosatom on the construction of new units was signed nine years ago.