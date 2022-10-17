Hungary Will Not Take Part in Training Ukrainian Military - Foreign Minister

BUDPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Hungary is the only EU country to refuse support for an initiative to train Ukrainian military in Europe and will not participate in it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"It was decided today that ... EU coutrnies representatives will carry out training of Ukrainian military.

I would like to say that Hungary did not vote fo the initiative ... We will not participate in the mission," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on its social media.

Hungary is the only EU country that has taken such a position, since it does not support steps leading to an escalation of the conflict, but is in favor of the early start of peace negotiations, the minister added.