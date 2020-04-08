UrduPoint.com
Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up By 78 To 895, Deaths At 58 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Hungary has confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 895, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday, noting that the death roll had reached 58 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Hungary has confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 895, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday, noting that the death roll had reached 58 people.

On Tuesday, the case tally stood at 817, including 47 fatalities and 71 recoveries.

As of now, 94 people have recovered, and 15,481 others remain under compulsory home quarantine.

Most of the coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (387) and the central county of Pest (164). The country's Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller warned on Tuesday that the capital risked becoming the epicenter of the epidemic unless stricter restrictions were introduced.

