UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Daily COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000

Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 20,174 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,471,276

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 20,174 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,471,276.

In the past 24 hours, 69 people died from the disease, taking the toll to 41,087 in the country, while 1,224,813 have recovered. Currently, 3,145 people are hospitalized, including 164 on ventilators, figures from the government's corona-virus information website showed.

The previous record of 12,637 daily infections of last November was broken on Jan. 19, with 14,890 cases, and the numbers have been on the rise since then.

At that time, the number of patients being treated in hospitals was much higher: 6,840, including 644 on ventilators.

The figures still seem to back up the calculations of Hungarian health officials, who expected a sudden increase in the number of infections but a much milder increase in the number of severe cases needing hospital care.

To date, more than 6.34 million people in Hungary have received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while over 6.08 million had two jabs. Some 3.57 million got their booster shot, according to the website.The Hungarian government has also started administering the fourth vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Died Hungary November From Government Million

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Dodges Calls to Resign Over COVID-19 ..

UK's Johnson Dodges Calls to Resign Over COVID-19 Lockdown Parties at Downing St ..

24 seconds ago
 US Issues Visa to Russian ISS Cosmonaut After Prev ..

US Issues Visa to Russian ISS Cosmonaut After Previous Refusal - Roscosmos

25 seconds ago
 Gas Storage Facilities in Germany 40-41% Full - Ec ..

Gas Storage Facilities in Germany 40-41% Full - Economy Ministry

27 seconds ago
 ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthor ..

ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone ..

28 seconds ago
 Denmark plans to lift Covid curbs on Feb 1

Denmark plans to lift Covid curbs on Feb 1

3 minutes ago
 Youth kills father in Khurrianwala police limits

Youth kills father in Khurrianwala police limits

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>