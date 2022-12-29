BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Defense spending in Hungary will reach 2 percent of GDP in 2023, of which a fifth will go to army modernization, the Hungarian Defense Ministry said citing Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

"Next year's budget stipulates resources to continue modernizing the Hungarian army, and Hungary's military spending will reach 2% of GDP a year earlier than the commitment (envisions)... In 2023, in line with NATO rules, the Ministry of Defense will allocate more than 20% of defense spending to development," the statement says.

Part of the funds will be taken from the National Defense Fund, where large companies operating in Hungary are required to send excess profit tax.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that only a strong national army can guarantee the country's security and that Hungary will seriously strengthen the army in the next decade, since European countries cannot rely solely on the United States for defense.