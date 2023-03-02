UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Far-Right Lawmakers Propose To Veto Finland, Sweden's NATO Accession Bids

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Hungary's far-right Mi Hazank party suggested the country veto further enlargement of NATO since it could be considered provocation, leading to a global conflict, the party's leader, Elod Novak, said on Wednesday.

"Mi Hazank is the only party that is in favor of Hungary vetoing the enlargement of NATO as it could be considered provocation and a new step toward a world war, whereas neutrality is what meets global interests," Novak said during parliamentary discussions on the ratification of agreements on Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO.

The lawmaker stated that although his party did not have problems with Finland and Sweden, Europe's peace could be ensured only when Russia and NATO have almost no shared borders.

"Mi Hazank demands that Hungary be free and neutral, foreign troops do not belong in our country... It is high time that Hungary finally took measures against the expansion of the war by vetoing the enlargement of NATO," Novak added.

Last week, the Hungarian parliament said that it would vote on the ratification of the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO from March 6-9.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.

