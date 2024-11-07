Open Menu

Hungary's Football-mad Orban To Host European Leaders In Stadium

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will host dozens of European leaders in a modern football stadium in Budapest from Thursday, in contrast to the storied castles and palaces where such gatherings often take place.

Hungary -- which currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency -- will host the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday, followed by an informal EU leaders' meeting on Friday.

Orban collectively dubbed this week's meetings the "biggest diplomatic event" in Hungarian history, but they come as relations with fellow partners are increasingly strained.

Budapest's Puskas Arena was chosen as the venue as it is considered the crown jewel of a nationwide stadium-building boom initiated by the football-loving premier after his return to power in 2010.

Orban has spared no expense in developing the central European country's football infrastructure, much to the chagrin of opposition politicians, who argue taxpayers' money could have been better spent on education or health care.

Named after legendary Hungarian-Spanish football player Ferenc Puskas of the fabled "Magical Magyars" team of the 1950s, the arena was meant to signal a budding revival in once-powerful Hungary's fortunes.

After opening in 2019, the stadium was at first barely used due to the Covid pandemic.

But during the Euro 2020, the 68,000-capacity arena got its moment to shine, becoming the only tournament venue without a spectator limit.

It welcomed fans for the UEFA Super Cup and European League finals and will host the Champions League final in 2026.

Concerts and some smaller-scale diplomatic events have already been held at the arena, including a recent visit by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

For Thursday's EPC summit -- which brings together more than 40 nations -- organisers set up temporary scaffolding and a tent at the stadium to allow for more space.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs earlier this week said "extensive" preparations went into readying the stadium for the events, which required a "massive coordination effort... on the logistical side".

More Stories From World