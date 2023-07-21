Open Menu

Hungary's Foreign Minister Szijjarto Awards Turkey's Cavusoglu With State Cross

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Hungary's Foreign Minister Szijjarto Awards Turkey's Cavusoglu With State Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday presented the Hungarian Order of Merit, middle Cross with the Star to ex-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for his role in straightening Hungarian-Turkish relations.

"In this case, this award has two meanings: one is for the past and the other is for the future. For the past because it is a recognition by the Hungarians for the tireless, sacrificial and efficient work, friendship and attention you have shown us. And on the other hand, for the future because it is also an expectation that in the future we will be able to count on you, your friendship and attention, which are equally important to me personally, to the ministry I head, and to the Hungarian people," Szijjarto told the ceremony broadcast on his social media.

Szijjarto noted that he has met with Cavusoglu 40 times since 2015, adding that Turkey was the only country that has made "the only successful mediation effort so far" in the Ukraine conflict - the Black Sea Grain deal.

Accepting the award, Cavusoglu said that the high level of Hungarian-Turkish relations had been achieved thanks to the efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Szijjarto said in late January that Hungary supports the nomination of Erdogan to the Nobel Peace prize for mediation efforts in negotiations on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Turkey Social Media Hungary Tayyip Erdogan January 2015

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

3 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

3 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

5 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

5 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

5 hours ago
World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

5 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

5 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

5 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

5 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

6 hours ago

More Stories From World