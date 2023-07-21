MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday presented the Hungarian Order of Merit, middle Cross with the Star to ex-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for his role in straightening Hungarian-Turkish relations.

"In this case, this award has two meanings: one is for the past and the other is for the future. For the past because it is a recognition by the Hungarians for the tireless, sacrificial and efficient work, friendship and attention you have shown us. And on the other hand, for the future because it is also an expectation that in the future we will be able to count on you, your friendship and attention, which are equally important to me personally, to the ministry I head, and to the Hungarian people," Szijjarto told the ceremony broadcast on his social media.

Szijjarto noted that he has met with Cavusoglu 40 times since 2015, adding that Turkey was the only country that has made "the only successful mediation effort so far" in the Ukraine conflict - the Black Sea Grain deal.

Accepting the award, Cavusoglu said that the high level of Hungarian-Turkish relations had been achieved thanks to the efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Szijjarto said in late January that Hungary supports the nomination of Erdogan to the Nobel Peace prize for mediation efforts in negotiations on Ukraine.