UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on Saturday that he was the only official from the EU to have met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I regret that I am the only one from the European Union to talk to him because if there were more colleagues of ours talking to Sergey Lavrov, that might help in the resolution of the conflict, or at least definitely that will not diminish the chance for sure," Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian foreign minister stated that he believes that all chances for conflict resolution must be used.