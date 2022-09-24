UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Gas Storage At 41% Full Thanks To Gazprom, Europe At 23% - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungary's gas storage is at a satisfactory 41% full thanks to its cooperation with Russia's Gazprom, while Europe in general faces shortcomings, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"As an outcome of the cooperation with Gazprom, the level of filling-ness of our storages is 41% compared to consumption... and the European average is 23%," Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto said that Hungary will has enough Russian gas to survive this winter thanks to supplies from Russia; however, he added that it is impossible for some EU countries to survive a winter without the deliveries of Russian gas.

"What I can say is that in Hungary, if the Russian gas deliveries are being shut, we wouldn't be able to go on in the winter. Now we could, because now we have enough, but I mean, generally speaking, in some countries in Europe, without Russian gas, it's impossible to survive a winter, in some countries, but I don't know how the Western Europeans think about it," the foreign minister said.

