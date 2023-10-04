Open Menu

Hungary's Gov't Raises 2023 Deficit Target

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:41 PM

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Citing increased spending, Hungary's Finance Ministry raised the country's 2023 budget deficit target from 3.9 percent to 5.2 percent of economic output on Tuesday.

In 2022, the government deficit was 6.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

"The current precarious global scenario places an extraordinary burden on Hungary's budget," the ministry said. Beyond the high costs associated with the country's energy subsidy measures, it also said that the government will increase its defense spending to 2 percent of GDP this year.

Moreover, Hungary seeks reimbursement from the European Commission for border defense expenses incurred in safeguarding the European Union (EU) borders totaling 650 billion Hungarian forints (1,746,000,000 U.

S. Dollars), the ministry said, adding that if the Commission honored Hungary's request, the deficit would be reduced by around 1 percent.

"Furthermore, disbursement of EU support rightfully due to Hungary by the European Commission would expand the maneuverability of the Hungarian budget," the ministry said.

It added that "Hungary's outlook is promising due to the stable underpinnings of the country's economy."

