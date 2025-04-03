Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's Staunchest Friend In The EU
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Hungary's long-standing ties with Israel will be on display when its nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest on Thursday -- despite the latter being wanted under an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.
The relationship with Israel has strengthened since the start of the war in Gaza, which was sparked by the Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. Israel's broad and devastating offensive in reaction gave rise to the ICC charges Netanyahu faces.
Orban, who has touted Hungary as "the safest country in Europe" for Jews, became the first leader to extend an invitation to Netanyahu, in defiance of the ICC arrest warrant.
The Central European country is "one of Israel's closest allies and supporters in the EU," said researcher Bulcsu Hunyadi of the Political Capital think tank.
"This alliance has gained particular significance," with Hungary voicing unwavering support for Israel's "war of self-defence," Hunyadi told AFP.
