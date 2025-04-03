Open Menu

Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's Staunchest Friend In The EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU

Hungary's long-standing ties with Israel will be on display when its nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest on Thursday -- despite the latter being wanted under an International Criminal Court arrest warrant

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Hungary's long-standing ties with Israel will be on display when its nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest on Thursday -- despite the latter being wanted under an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

The relationship with Israel has strengthened since the start of the war in Gaza, which was sparked by the Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. Israel's broad and devastating offensive in reaction gave rise to the ICC charges Netanyahu faces.

Orban, who has touted Hungary as "the safest country in Europe" for Jews, became the first leader to extend an invitation to Netanyahu, in defiance of the ICC arrest warrant.

The Central European country is "one of Israel's closest allies and supporters in the EU," said researcher Bulcsu Hunyadi of the Political Capital think tank.

"This alliance has gained particular significance," with Hungary voicing unwavering support for Israel's "war of self-defence," Hunyadi told AFP.

Recent Stories

Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest f ..

Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU

2 minutes ago
 USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set ..

USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035

2 minutes ago
 AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN

AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN

2 minutes ago
 Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast ..

Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard

2 minutes ago
 AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tom ..

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..

18 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

7 minutes ago
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president ..

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hails govt f ..

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big reduction in electricity tari ..

7 minutes ago
 Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction ..

Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction in tariffs: Federal Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 DC Kohat hosts public meeting

DC Kohat hosts public meeting

7 minutes ago
 Governor prays for early recovery of President Asi ..

Governor prays for early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

7 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road ac ..

Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road accident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World