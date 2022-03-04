UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Independent Journalists Targeted By Smear Campaign Ahead Of Elections - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) A pro-government Hungarian newspaper has been discrediting independent journalists and activists as dissident voices in a series of articles ahead of the parliamentary elections in the country, a human rights group said on Friday.

According to Human Rights Watch, Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet published several articles accusing independent journalists and civil society activists of conspiring to take over control of international media coverage of Hungary. The articles, with the first one released on February 2 and the most recent one - on March 2, are based on video materials with the victims of the smear campaign making questionable statements, anonymously sent to the newspaper, the NGO said.

"Journalists and activists in Hungary who believed they were speaking privately are finding themselves smeared in the media with their answers twisted and taken out of context. This is the latest in a long series of attacks on critics in Hungary based on dubious information ahead of elections and at other times that suit the ruling party," Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at the group, was quoted as saying by the NGO's statement.

Video materials were recorded in secret as a part of 2020 bogus job interviews presumably set to entrap the activists and journalists into speaking out of context, the group said.

It has spoken with five people, who participated in the job interviews and became protagonists of the articles.

The four of them told the NGO that they had responded to job ads on LinkedIn, according to which an unnamed investor was seeking to create a small NGO on human rights abuses in Central and Eastern Europe, including Hungary, during the pandemic.

During their job interviews, conducted via video or phone calls, the journalists and activists were asked to comment on the political climate in Hungary, media and NGOs in the country. They were not informed that their interviews were recorded, nor asked for a permission for the publication of the articles by the newspaper, the alleged victims told the group.

Conclusions of the articles of the newspaper were publicly backed by some government officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the NGO noted, stressing that they did not question sources of the information against the activists and journalists.

"The publication of these attack pieces by a pro-government mouthpiece just two months before national elections, raises serious questions about who benefits from this and who the responsible parties are. Deliberately smearing and intimidating critics to silence them has no place in an EU member state," Gall said.

The parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 3.

