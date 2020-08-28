UrduPoint.com
Hungary's Jobless Rate Rises To 4.8 Pct In May-July

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Hungary's jobless rate rises to 4.8 pct in May-July

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Hungary's three-month rolling average unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent between May and July, up from 4.6 percent in the April-June period, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday.

"In the period of May-July 2020, the average number of unemployed people was 224,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent. Female unemployment was higher and growing faster than male unemployment," KSH said in a statement.

"The average duration of unemployment was 9 months, and 22.

9 percent of unemployed people had been looking for a job for one year or more, meaning they were long-term unemployed," KSH added.

"The Hungarian labor market is beginning to strengthen, but recovery is still far away. In the coming months, the economy would have to create tens of thousands of new jobs to bring the labor market to pre-crisis levels, but so far there is little chance of that," Hungarian online business portal Portfolio commented on KSH's report.

