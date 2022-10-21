UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Lawmakers To Hold Session On Ratification Of NATO Accession Of Finland On Oct 24

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland on Oct 24

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Hungarian lawmakers will hold a session on the ratification of the agreement on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO on October 24, according to the parliament's website.

The parliament's committee on foreign affairs will meet at 08:30 AM GMT on Monday.

