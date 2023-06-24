BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A coalition of six opposition parties received at least 4.6 million Euros ($5 million) from abroad during Hungary's parliamentary elections in 2022, Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Friday.

The Everybody's Hungary Movement, founded by the former candidate for prime minister from the opposition coalition, Peter Marki-Zay, spent almost 1.

7 billion forints during the election campaign, the newspaper said, citing a preliminary report by Hungary's state audit office.

The report gives 117 examples of how the opposition coalition received money from abroad for the election campaign, the newspaper said.

Hungary held parliamentary elections on April 3, 2022. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party scored a landslide victory, garnering slightly over 53% of the vote against 35% of the opposition coalition led by Marki-Zay.