Hungary's Orban Calls Fight Against COVID-19 Most Serious Challenge Since WWII

Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

The fight against COVID-19 is the most serious challenge for Hungary since World War II, Prime Minister Victor Orban said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The fight against COVID-19 is the most serious challenge for Hungary since World War II, Prime Minister Victor Orban said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson decided to postpone the use of its vaccine in Europe over reports of rare cases of blood clots after vaccination. Hungary will not receive over 500,000 vaccine doses.

"The fight against the coronavirus is the most serious challenge for Hungary... since the Second World War. Despite the fact that the country will not receive more than 500,000 Western vaccine doses [by US Johnson & Johnson], we will fill lacking doses and continue the vaccination," Orban said as broadcast by Hungarian radio station Kossuth Radio.

The prime minister said that around 3.1 million out of 8 million eligible adults received the first dose.

In March, Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff of the Hungarian prime minister, said that the authorities plan to inoculate all citizens by May or July.

