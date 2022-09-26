BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated on Monday Italian politician Giorgia Meloni on winning Italy's general election, together with her coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi.

"A more than deserved victory.

Congratulations!" Orban said on social media, attaching a picture of himself and Meloni captioned, "Bravo, Giorgia!"

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party took around 26% of the votes in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, is projected to become Italy's new prime minister, with the support of Salvini's League party, that won around 9% of votes in both chambers, and of Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which polled around 8%, as reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica on election results on Monday morning.