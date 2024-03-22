Hungary's Orban Congratulates Putin On Election Win
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin's closest EU ally, congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on winning re-election in a vote condemned by the West, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"Orban congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election" and praised the maintenance of dialogue and "mutual respect" between Hungary and Russia "even in challenging geopolitical contexts", Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia formalised Putin's victory in last week's presidential election, dismissing criticism by the West and independent Russian observers that it was the most corrupt vote in post-Soviet history.
Putin crushed three other hand-picked opponents, who each received tiny percentages of the vote.
None of them openly challenged the offensive in Ukraine or the repression which eradicated opposition and culminated in the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's in prison mid-February.
In his letter to Putin, whom he met in September 2023, the Hungarian nationalist leader said he was ready to "intensify cooperation in sectors not restricted by international law".
Orban sought to soften EU sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has criticised Brussels' policy.
While Hungary has adopted a conciliatory stance towards Moscow, which remains a key source of its energy needs, it maintains tense relations with Kyiv.
Recent Stories
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
More Stories From World
-
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five22 minutes ago
-
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections32 minutes ago
-
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut43 minutes ago
-
Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- and itself46 minutes ago
-
EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate47 minutes ago
-
Cyprus says aims to get 'as many boats as possible' on aid route to Gaza47 minutes ago
-
Poorer countries need money before raising climate targets: COP29 head46 minutes ago
-
Fossil fuels to become as unpopular as cigarettes: Brazil energy minister43 minutes ago
-
Climate urgency takes back seat in Senegal election43 minutes ago
-
Blooming good: World's biggest tulip garden marks 75th edition43 minutes ago
-
US surgeons transplant pig kidney to live patient in world first2 hours ago
-
Russian spacecraft launch aborted seconds before take-off2 hours ago