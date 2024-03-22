Open Menu

Hungary's Orban Congratulates Putin On Election Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Hungary's Orban congratulates Putin on election win

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin's closest EU ally, congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on winning re-election in a vote condemned by the West, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Orban congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election" and praised the maintenance of dialogue and "mutual respect" between Hungary and Russia "even in challenging geopolitical contexts", Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia formalised Putin's victory in last week's presidential election, dismissing criticism by the West and independent Russian observers that it was the most corrupt vote in post-Soviet history.

Putin crushed three other hand-picked opponents, who each received tiny percentages of the vote.

None of them openly challenged the offensive in Ukraine or the repression which eradicated opposition and culminated in the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's in prison mid-February.

In his letter to Putin, whom he met in September 2023, the Hungarian nationalist leader said he was ready to "intensify cooperation in sectors not restricted by international law".

Orban sought to soften EU sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has criticised Brussels' policy.

While Hungary has adopted a conciliatory stance towards Moscow, which remains a key source of its energy needs, it maintains tense relations with Kyiv.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Twitter Brussels Vladimir Putin Hungary September Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

19 minutes ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

19 minutes ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

19 minutes ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

22 minutes ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

22 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

22 minutes ago
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

32 minutes ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

32 minutes ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

32 minutes ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

32 minutes ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World