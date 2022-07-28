UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Orban Defends 'cultural Standpoint' In Race Remark Row

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Hungary's Orban defends 'cultural standpoint' in race remark row

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday defended his weekend comments against creating "peoples of mixed-race", saying they represented a "cultural, civilisational standpoint".

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday defended his weekend comments against creating "peoples of mixed-race", saying they represented a "cultural, civilisational standpoint".

"It happens sometimes that I speak in a way that can be misunderstood... the position that I represent is a cultural, civilisational standpoint," Orban told a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during a one-day visit to neighbouring Austria.

Orban sparked a storm of criticism after he warned against mixing with "non-Europeans" in a speech in Romania's Transylvania region, home to a Hungarian community, last Saturday.

Nehammer said the issue had been "resolved... amicably and in all clarity", adding his country "strongly condemned... any form of racism or anti-Semitism".

The International Auschwitz Committee has urged the European Union -- and Nehammer specifically -- to distance themselves from "Orban's racist undertones".

Austria is the first EU country to host Orban for talks since he won a fourth straight mandate in an April landslide.

Besides the race row, the two leaders discussed migration and energy security amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vienna sees itself "as an honest broker" and is anxious not to sideline Hungary, an Austrian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Jewish community representatives voiced alarm after Orban, an ultra-conservative known for his anti-migrant policy and virulent rhetoric, said that "we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race".

The 59-year-old also seemed to allude to the Nazi German gas chambers when criticising a Brussels plan to reduce European gas demand by 15 percent following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary was the only EU member to oppose the plan, which passed on a majority vote this week.

An adviser to Orban, Zsuzsa Hegedus, resigned on Tuesday, slamming his speech as "a pure Nazi text".

In response, Orban stressed his government's "policy of zero tolerance when it comes to anti-Semitism and racism", according to a letter made public.

"I am proud of the results which Hungary achieved against racism in recent years," Orban told reporters on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vote German European Union Visit Brussels Austria Romania Hungary April Gas All From Government Race

Recent Stories

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

35 seconds ago
 Volkswagen 'confident' despite global headwinds

Volkswagen 'confident' despite global headwinds

37 seconds ago
 Applause as Australian rugby team Manly wear Pride ..

Applause as Australian rugby team Manly wear Pride jersey

38 seconds ago
 Entire nation awaits decision on PTI's prohibited ..

Entire nation awaits decision on PTI's prohibited funding: Musadik

42 seconds ago
 ECC approve proposal to fix dealers margin at Rs. ..

ECC approve proposal to fix dealers margin at Rs. 7.00/liter for MS, HSD

11 minutes ago
 Illegal appointments case: Court seeks reply from ..

Illegal appointments case: Court seeks reply from NAB on acquittal plea of Mujah ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.