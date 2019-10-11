As Hungarians increasingly fret about climate change, right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing growing heat over the government's perceived ambivalence on a burning issue

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :As Hungarians increasingly fret about climate change, right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing growing heat over the government 's perceived ambivalence on a burning issue.

About 85 percent of Hungarians now believe climate change is a "very serious" problem, according to the EU's latest Eurobarometer survey.

The mostly flat Central European country, which marked its hottest year on record in 2018, is particularly vulnerable to climate change-driven droughts, says the WWF.

Last month a senior minister called Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg a "sick child" and her street movement "repellent" to ordinary Hungarians.

A day later, several thousand mostly young people joined Budapest's biggest climate strike to date with one carrying a poster "Greta is not sick, our planet is, and our politicians".

Orban stoked further scepticism in June when he along with Poland and the Czech Republic vetoed a joint EU declaration on bloc-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.

Hungarian NGO Energia Klub accused Orban -- popular at home for his hard line on migration -- of botching the response.

Climate "is an issue he cannot yet handle. Normally he sets up an agenda, like migration, and then controls its communication," Energia Klub expert Istvan Bart told AFP.

"On climate (the government) is running behind events and trying to catch up."