UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary's Orban Faces Growing Heat Over Climate Change

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Hungary's Orban faces growing heat over climate change

As Hungarians increasingly fret about climate change, right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing growing heat over the government's perceived ambivalence on a burning issue

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :As Hungarians increasingly fret about climate change, right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing growing heat over the government's perceived ambivalence on a burning issue.

About 85 percent of Hungarians now believe climate change is a "very serious" problem, according to the EU's latest Eurobarometer survey.

The mostly flat Central European country, which marked its hottest year on record in 2018, is particularly vulnerable to climate change-driven droughts, says the WWF.

Last month a senior minister called Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg a "sick child" and her street movement "repellent" to ordinary Hungarians.

A day later, several thousand mostly young people joined Budapest's biggest climate strike to date with one carrying a poster "Greta is not sick, our planet is, and our politicians".

Orban stoked further scepticism in June when he along with Poland and the Czech Republic vetoed a joint EU declaration on bloc-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.

Hungarian NGO Energia Klub accused Orban -- popular at home for his hard line on migration -- of botching the response.

Climate "is an issue he cannot yet handle. Normally he sets up an agenda, like migration, and then controls its communication," Energia Klub expert Istvan Bart told AFP.

"On climate (the government) is running behind events and trying to catch up."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Young Budapest Poland Czech Republic June 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows to Respond to Estoni ..

2 minutes ago

Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

23 minutes ago

Youth Forum for Kashmir volunteers make human chai ..

2 minutes ago

'Time not far away when Kashmir will become part o ..

2 minutes ago

Israel Cannot Prevent Russian Citizen Extradition ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.