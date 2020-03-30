(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Hungary's parliament on Monday approved a bill giving nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping powers he says are necessary to fight the new coronavirus pandemic but which critics have condemned as a power grab.

The measure was passed by 137 votes to 53 by parliament's lower chamber, where Orban's Fidesz party has a two-thirds majority.