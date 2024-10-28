Open Menu

Hungary's Orban In Georgia After Disputed Elections: Broadcaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Tbilisi Monday on a visit to show his support for Georgia's ruling party after disputed weekend elections amid widespread claims of vote rigging

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Tbilisi Monday on a visit to show his support for Georgia's ruling party after disputed weekend elections amid widespread claims of vote rigging.

The prime minister of Hungary, current holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, flew into Tbilisi airport Monday evening, Georgia's independent Pirveli tv station reported.

Orban is making a two-day visit after the ruling Georgian Dream party beat a union of pro-Western opposition alliances in parliamentary polls according to a near-complete vote count.

The opposition, Washington, Brussels and Georgian election monitors have expressed concerns over vote rigging and opposition demonstrators were gathering in Tbilisi Monday evening.

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said earlier Monday that Orban "does not represent" the European Union on his visit.

Orban tweeted that he had arrived on an "official visit", adding a defiant message to critics of Georgia's government.

"Georgia is a conservative, Christian and pro-Europe state. Instead of useless lecturing, they need our support on their European path," he wrote.

Georgian Dream has been accused by the opposition and political observers of democratic backsliding and pivoting towards Moscow, setting back Georgia's bid to join the European Union.

Orban, the EU leader widely seen as closest to Moscow, had rushed to congratulate Georgian Dream party on Saturday on an "overwhelming victory".

At the time, an exit poll had predicted the party would win but another exit poll issued at the same time showed the pro-Western opposition union was ahead.

bur-am/giv

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Washington Vote European Union Visit Brussels Tbilisi Same Georgia Hungary Christian TV Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

2 minutes ago
 No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, sit ..

No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

19 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

19 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

24 minutes ago
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

24 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

24 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

24 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

2 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

24 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World