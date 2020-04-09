UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary's Orban Indefinitely Extends COVID-19 Movement Restrictions

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:07 PM

Hungary's Orban Indefinitely Extends COVID-19 Movement Restrictions

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has indefinitely extended the nationwide restrictions on people's movement in light of the coronavirus epidemic, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has indefinitely extended the nationwide restrictions on people's movement in light of the coronavirus epidemic, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Thursday.

"We are extending the duration of movement restrictions. We are extending them indefinitely. We will reconsider the restrictions on a weekly basis," Orban said, as quoted by his spokesman on Twitter.

The prime minister added that he had granted mayors an extraordinary right to introduce additional, "more severe" measures in their regions during the Catholic Easter holidays.

Hungary has been in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 epidemic since March 12. In mid-March, the country banned mass events and shut down its borders for foreigners. Since March, the movement between the cities and towns have been restricted too.

As of Thursday, the country has confirmed a total of 980 coronavirus cases, including 66 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Holidays March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 Jets Conduct Drills ..

11 minutes ago

Financial aid being provided to 12 mln deserving f ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Cosmonauts, US Astronaut Arrive at Int'l S ..

11 minutes ago

YCA welcomes decision of reopening Pakistan Instit ..

16 minutes ago

Payment of Ehsaas emergency cash starts in Thar

16 minutes ago

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.