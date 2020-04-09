Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has indefinitely extended the nationwide restrictions on people's movement in light of the coronavirus epidemic, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has indefinitely extended the nationwide restrictions on people's movement in light of the coronavirus epidemic, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Thursday.

"We are extending the duration of movement restrictions. We are extending them indefinitely. We will reconsider the restrictions on a weekly basis," Orban said, as quoted by his spokesman on Twitter.

The prime minister added that he had granted mayors an extraordinary right to introduce additional, "more severe" measures in their regions during the Catholic Easter holidays.

Hungary has been in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 epidemic since March 12. In mid-March, the country banned mass events and shut down its borders for foreigners. Since March, the movement between the cities and towns have been restricted too.

As of Thursday, the country has confirmed a total of 980 coronavirus cases, including 66 deaths.