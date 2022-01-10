UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Orban Offers Condolences To Tokayev Over Casualties In Kazakhstan - Budapest

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Hungary's Orban Offers Condolences to Tokayev Over Casualties in Kazakhstan - Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has offered his condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the civilian casualties during the ongoing political unrest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has offered his condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the civilian casualties during the ongoing political unrest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"The prime minister spoke today with President Tokayev and expressed solidarity and condolences to the president over the multiple fatal casualties," Szijjarto said in a video posted on Facebook.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In light of the violence that followed, Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

Police observe Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Police observe Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

1 minute ago
 US, Russia Agreed During Security Talks in Geneva ..

US, Russia Agreed During Security Talks in Geneva Nuclear War Cannot Be Won - Sh ..

1 minute ago
 New German Gov't to Uphold Non-Supply of Weapons t ..

New German Gov't to Uphold Non-Supply of Weapons to Ukraine - Spokeswoman

1 minute ago
 Modi's enemy of peace in world: Ch. Sarwar

Modi's enemy of peace in world: Ch. Sarwar

1 minute ago
 Djokovic says wants to play Australian Open after ..

Djokovic says wants to play Australian Open after visa cancellation overturned

1 hour ago
 Ajaz Patel voted as ICC player of month for Decem ..

Ajaz Patel voted as ICC player of month for December

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.