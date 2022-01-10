Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has offered his condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the civilian casualties during the ongoing political unrest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

"The prime minister spoke today with President Tokayev and expressed solidarity and condolences to the president over the multiple fatal casualties," Szijjarto said in a video posted on Facebook.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In light of the violence that followed, Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.