Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The European Union said Friday that Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was visiting Moscow without a mandate from fellow EU leaders, on a trip that threatens to undermine the bloc's stance on the Ukraine war.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow takes place, exclusively, in the framework of the bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Orban has not received any mandate from the EU Council to visit Moscow."

Hungary, which took over the EU's rotating presidency this week, has yet to confirm reports that Orban -- the Kremlin's closest ally in the bloc -- was expected Friday in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.