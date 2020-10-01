UrduPoint.com
Hungary's Orban Proposes Creation Of Emergency Fund Outside Of EU Framework - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:05 PM

Hungary's Orban Proposes Creation of Emergency Fund Outside of EU Framework - Gov't

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has proposed creating an economic relief fund outside of the European Union framework amid the debate about the bloc's plans to attach certain conditions to the disbursement of its COVID-19 funds, the government's international communications office said on Thursday

Earlier in the month, Budapest refused to grant the final approval to the EU's planned recovery fund of about $825 billion over a mechanism that would restrict access to the funds if a country's government violates certain rules of law criteria. Hungary has been dogged by accusations of undermining the independence of the institutions like media judiciary, academia and human rights advocacy groups.

In return, the Orban government accuses outside actors of trying to impinge on Hungary's sovereignty.

"In a statement to MTI earlier today, before taking off to the EU's upcoming summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made it clear that if the debate about tying the rule of law to EU finances would delay the establishment of the coronavirus emergency fund, then it is possible to make bilateral deals, outside the EU framework," the office said in a statement.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process. To counter the deleterious economic ramifications of the disease, the European Union plans to set up a recovery fund.

