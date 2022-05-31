(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Europe is "dancing" on the brink of a global economic crisis because of sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"We have enough problems, energy prices are sky-high, inflation is soaring and Europe is dancing on the brink of a global economic crisis because of sanctions," Orban told the M1 broadcaster.

The prime minister said managing the economy in such crisis with higher oil prices "would have been tantamount to an atomic bomb," but added that this scenario has been prevented.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to put an embargo on Russian oil supplied by sea as part of the sixth package of sanctions in response to the military operation in Ukraine, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now. European Council President Charles Michel said earlier on Tuesday that there will be temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic.