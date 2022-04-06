UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Orban Speaks To Putin, Urges Immediate Truce

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022

Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Budapest, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.

"I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference, saying the Russian president had initiated the call. "His response was positive, but with conditions," Orban said, without elaborating.

The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

Orban had previously had the closest relationships to Putin of any EU leader and on Wednesday restated his opposition to Hungary sending weapons to Ukraine and to the EU imposing an embargo on Russian energy imports, on which Hungary is highly dependent.

Asked about civilians found dead in the town of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew, Orban replied: "With all atrocities, we have to examine them, even though we live in an era of massive manipulation where we can't be sure if we can trust our own eyes".

He called for civilians to be protected "at all costs", adding: "We want an independent, fair investigation".

