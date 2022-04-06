UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Orban Speaks To Putin, Urges Immediate Truce

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest

Budapest, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.

"I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference, adding that he had proposed a meeting in Budapest between the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Orban said the Russian president's response to the idea of a meeting "was positive, but with conditions," Orban said, without elaborating.

Orban said that Putin had initiated Wednesday's call.

Orban had previously had the closest relationships to Putin of any EU leader and on Wednesday restated his opposition to Hungary sending weapons to Ukraine and to the EU imposing an embargo on Russian energy imports, on which Hungary is highly dependent.

Asked about civilians found dead in the town of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew, Orban replied: "With all atrocities, we have to examine them, even though we live in an era of massive manipulation where we can't be sure if we can trust our own eyes".

He called for civilians to be protected "at all costs", adding: "We want an independent, fair investigation".

