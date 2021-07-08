UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary's Orban Tells Europe To Brace For New Migration Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:12 PM

Hungary's Orban Tells Europe to Brace for New Migration Crisis

The retreating coronavirus pandemic may soon be replaced by another crisis in Europe as the current situation in Afghanistan risks reigniting uncontrollable waves of migration, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The retreating coronavirus pandemic may soon be replaced by another crisis in Europe as the current situation in Afghanistan risks reigniting uncontrollable waves of migration, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

Orban is on an official visit to Serbia with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Earlier in the day, the diplomat was awarded by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the 1st class Order of the Serbian Flag for his contribution to the development of relations between the two nations.

"With the retreat of the pandemic, the issue of migration has resurfaced in Europe. We will again have well-known mass migration from the south and the east.

If you follow the news from Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands of people are already leaving it because of the dramatic change in the situation in the country. They freely enter Turkey, and from there to the Balkans and the southern part of Central Europe," Orban said at a joint press briefing with Vucic.

The migration issue will certainly affect Hungary and the western Balkan states, he stressed.

Orban urged the European Union to expand by including the western Balkans, Serbia included, adding that it would consolidate Central Europe. Otherwise, without the Balkan states the bloc risks stagnation, he warned.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Europe Turkey European Union Visit Serbia Hungary May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Only 18% of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social ..

5 minutes ago

Govt endeavoring to meet challenges to extend reli ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 from outside court gate, recover w ..

5 minutes ago

Fans banned from Games venues in Tokyo: Olympic mi ..

5 minutes ago

A country presentation of Turkmenistan for Italian ..

19 minutes ago

The states of Central Asia will continue rendering ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.