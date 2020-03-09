(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced on Monday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would visit Moldova on Thursday.

"Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban will arrive in the country with an official visit on March 12.

An agreement on strategic cooperation of Moldova and Hungary, as well as several other agreements, will be signed during the visit," Dodon said.

According to the Moldovan president, this visit has considerable importance for the country's economy as Orban will be accompanied by a group of businessmen said to be ready to invest in the Moldovan infrastructure. Dodon also said that Budapest will loan 100 million Euros ($113.7 million) to Chisinau to facilitate business development and the creation of new companies.