MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The second Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will take place in Hungary's capital, Budapest, from May 4-5 and will be attended by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Center for Fundamental Rights, which is hosting the event, said on Tuesday.

In May 2022, Hungary became the first European CPAC country to host this flagship conservative event. "God, Homeland, Family" was the slogan of the conference. Orban addressed the audience with a speech, while former US President Trump spoke via videolink. In August 2022, Orban participated in the CPAC in Texas on Trump's invitation.

"United We Stand is the motto of the second annual CPAC Hungary. The world's preeminent international conservative gathering, the Conservative Political Action Conference will return to Budapest on May 4th and 5th. Once again this year, the organizers have invited Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, to deliver the keynote address at CPAC Hungary," the hosting organization said.

According to the statement, the event will be attended by "allies" from North and South America, Europe, Japan, Israel and Australia.