MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Moscow on Saturday to pay his last respects to the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Hungarian Secretary of State Zoltan Kovacs said.

"(Prime Minister) Orban travels to Moscow this morning to pay his respects to the late Mikhail Gorbachev," Kovacs said on Twitter.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.