UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Orban To Attend Gorbachev's Farewell Ceremony On Saturday - State Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Hungary's Orban to Attend Gorbachev's Farewell Ceremony on Saturday - State Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Moscow on Saturday to pay his last respects to the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Hungarian Secretary of State Zoltan Kovacs said.

"(Prime Minister) Orban travels to Moscow this morning to pay his respects to the late Mikhail Gorbachev," Kovacs said on Twitter.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Twitter Died

Recent Stories

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

13 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

5 hours ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

14 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.