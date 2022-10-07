PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday called on the European Union to change its misguided sanctions policy toward Russia as Europe "is slowly bleeding to death."

"The sanctions have not delivered upon expectations... Europe is slowly bleeding to death while Russia is making good money in the meantime. It is clear that Brussels' misguided sanctions policy must be changed," Orban said on social media.

In a video message recorded during the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Prague on Thursday, Orban said that the meeting was discussing a set of complex issues, including whether Europe would have gas and electricity in the coming months.

"Hungary had previously wrangled an exemption from the oil embargo and sanctions, and in recent days we have also managed to ensure that the new sanctions do not apply to either Hungary's nuclear energy or gas supplies to Hungary, but the sanctions have sent energy prices skyrocketing, and this also affects Hungary, prices are almost impossible to pay," Orban said.

The first EPC meeting, a get-together of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, took place in Prague on October 6.