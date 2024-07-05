Hungary's Orban Visits Putin On Trip Slammed By EU
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a trip the EU said threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the Ukraine war.
Orban -- the friendliest leader in the EU to the Kremlin -- wrote on X that "the peace mission continues.
Second stop: Moscow", days after he visited Kyiv.
European Union leaders rounded on Orban, whose country this week took over the bloc's rotating presidency, for paying a visit to a leader wanted for war crimes.
"Appeasement will not stop Putin," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.
"Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From World
-
SAC obtains international recognition from IAF11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to implement Saudi Sama'a Hearing Rehabilitation Program for Palestinia children in Gaza St ..11 minutes ago
-
Springer sizzles with 59 to lead John Deere Classic31 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's wife testimony before judge in graft probe suspended31 minutes ago
-
KACCC participates in 56th session of Human Rights Council51 minutes ago
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues51 minutes ago
-
Labour's victory in UK election: reactions51 minutes ago
-
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels51 minutes ago
-
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war51 minutes ago
-
Mexico girds for hit from Hurricane Beryl3 hours ago
-
Digital ads trucks flash messages around Washington demanding end to India's occupation of Kashmir3 hours ago
-
Iran holds presidential election runoff4 hours ago