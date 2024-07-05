Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a trip the EU said threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the Ukraine war.

Orban -- the friendliest leader in the EU to the Kremlin -- wrote on X that "the peace mission continues.

Second stop: Moscow", days after he visited Kyiv.

European Union leaders rounded on Orban, whose country this week took over the bloc's rotating presidency, for paying a visit to a leader wanted for war crimes.

"Appeasement will not stop Putin," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."