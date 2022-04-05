The construction of new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary will be adjusted in the light of the new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik

"A series of new sanctions imposed by Brussels, which Hungary was forced to join, does not facilitate the establishment of favorable conditions for the successful and timely accomplishment of the (Paks NPP-II) project. Its implementation will require a certain adjustment given the new realities," Stanislavov said.

The ambassador added that all issues can be resolved, since both the Hungarian and Russian sides are focused on the final result that meets mutual interests.

The Paks, Hungary's only NPP, is located 62 miles south from Budapest and generates about a half of the country's electricity. In 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an inter-governmental agreement on the Paks II project to expand the plant by constructing two new VVER-1200 reactors, with Moscow granting about $11.2 billion in loans to finance 80% of the project. Preparation of the construction site started in 2019.