BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Hungarian parliament will begin the ratification process of Sweden's bid to join NATO after the start of the fall session in mid-September as it is impractical to call an early session, Zsolt Nemeth, the chair of the Hungarian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said Thursday.

"I do not see the need for that. Negotiations will obviously begin, but I would point out that the Turkish Grand National Assembly will meet on October 1, and at yesterday's press conference, (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan clearly stated that he would like to see the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership on the agenda of the subsequent parliamentary session with a higher priority. And we will start working in mid-September," Nemeth told Hungarian broadcaster Inforadio when asked whether an extraordinary session of parliament would be required to ratify Sweden's application, as Hungary has previously pledged that it would not be the last country to ratify the bid.

NATO announced Monday that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Erdogan agreed that Ankara would transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure its ratification. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that the ratification was "just a technical issue" now.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Tuesday that Turkish and Hungarian parliaments could ratify his country's bid for NATO membership in the coming days or weeks.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.