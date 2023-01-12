UrduPoint.com

Hungary's President Warns Against NATO's Involvement In Ukraine Conflict

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 05:10 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Hungarian President Katalin Eva Novak warned against NATO's involvement in the Ukraine crisis and called on the alliance to be guided by pragmatism rather than emotions.

"In this issue (the Ukraine conflict), ones should be pragmatic but also think about the survival of Europe. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization should keep out of the war; we should not allow ourselves to give in to emotions and get involved in the conflict because of it," Novak said during a meeting with ambassadors of foreign states, as quoted by the MTI news agency.

The president called on diplomats to work in a spirit of mutual respect for each other's cultures and pragmatism.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

