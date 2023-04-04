MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday expressed his support for former US President Donald Trump, who is expected to appear in court in New York on Tuesday in a hush money case.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment after a grand jury voted last week to indict him on charges related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him.

"Keep on fighting, Mr. President! We are with you, @realDonaldTrump," Orban said on Twitter.

The prime minister also posted a photo with Trump taken in August 2022 at the former US president's estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, before Orban's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas at Trump's invitation.

On Friday, Trump said he plans to appeal the indictment, claiming that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is biased against him. Trump has frequently characterized the case against him as a "witch hunt."

On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that he will be indicted on 33 counts in New York on Tuesday.