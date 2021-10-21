MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The primacy of the EU law is actually not enshrined in the treaty on becoming a member state, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, commenting on the possible sanctions on Poland in light of its ruling on the national constitution supremacy.

"The primacy of the EU law is not in the treaty at all so the EU has primacy where it has competence, the question is about competences," Orban said as he was arriving at the European Council meeting.