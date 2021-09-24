(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Hungary could not have carried out such quick vaccination campaign if had not received Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.

"I have to tell you that the fact that we could buy 2 million jabs of Sputnik V, and the fact that the batches were delivered on time, has helped a lot to us to carry out the quickest and the most successful vaccination campaign in the European Union during the pandemic. If I reverse it, I will say that without Sputnik, it wouldn't have been possible," Szijjarto said.

Hungary saw 200 coronavirus-related fatalities daily, he recalled.

"We have taken out transporting in terms of saved life lives, and in terms of avoided or prevented economic loss. So we were very happy with the cooperation," the minister concluded.