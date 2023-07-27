Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto congratulated Wang Yi on Thursday on his reappointment as the Chinese foreign minister, expressing hope for the further development of economic cooperation between Budapest and Beijing

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto congratulated Wang Yi on Thursday on his reappointment as the Chinese foreign minister, expressing hope for the further development of economic cooperation between Budapest and Beijing.

Wang, who previously served as the Chinese top diplomat from 2013-2022, took over from his successor, Qin Gang, who was removed from office on Tuesday. Qin had not been seen in public for about a month now, prompting media speculation across the globe. The Chinese government did not state an official reason for the staff change.

"...I am glad and sincerely hope that our cooperation will continue as excellent as before. Earlier, it was very profitable for the Hungarian economy. We congratulate minister Wang Yi and wish him good work," Szijjarto said at a press conference.

The minister also added that Chinese batteries manufacturer Sunwoda would build its first factory in the Hungarian city of Nyiregyhaza.

The investment will amount to a total of 580 billion forints ($1.7 billion), which will allow Hungary to double last year's sum of investments record.

In December 2022, Szijjarto said that an inflow of investments into Hungary's economy for the year had reached a record 6.5 billion Euros ($6.9 billion), with the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles accounting for the biggest share. In the same month, he said that the countries of Asia were the driving force for global economic changes, and the merger between the economies of the West and China must be acknowledged. In early 2023, the minister stated that Budapest did not support the idea of a new cold war and an "iron curtain" between the West and the East, and believed that in order to avoid economic collapse, Europe should develop cooperation with Asia under the current geopolitical situation.