UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Szijjarto Says 2nd September Fuel Shipment Arrived At Paks NPP From Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Hungary's Szijjarto Says 2nd September Fuel Shipment Arrived at Paks NPP From Russia

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Hungary has received the second September batch of fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"I would like to share good news: we were able to secure both fuel deliveries for September. This morning, just a few minutes ago, the second in September shipment arrived at the Paks NPP. The Russian manufacturer carried out the delivery by air, but this time via a slightly longer route, using the airspace of the Baltic and Northern European countries," Szijjarto said in an address published on social media.

Paks, the only Hungarian NPP, is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Budapest and 5 kilometers from the city of Paks. At the moment, the NPP generates almost half of all electricity in the country, with the share expected to double due to the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership always sees nuclear energy as a way to ensure the country's energy security.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Social Media Nuclear Budapest Hungary September All From Share

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

2 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.