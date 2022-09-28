BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Hungary has received the second September batch of fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"I would like to share good news: we were able to secure both fuel deliveries for September. This morning, just a few minutes ago, the second in September shipment arrived at the Paks NPP. The Russian manufacturer carried out the delivery by air, but this time via a slightly longer route, using the airspace of the Baltic and Northern European countries," Szijjarto said in an address published on social media.

Paks, the only Hungarian NPP, is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Budapest and 5 kilometers from the city of Paks. At the moment, the NPP generates almost half of all electricity in the country, with the share expected to double due to the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership always sees nuclear energy as a way to ensure the country's energy security.