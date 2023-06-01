(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called on NATO countries to be mindful of concerns in Africa that the weapons sent in abundance to Ukraine might one day end up in the Sahel and other unstable African regions.

"There is a growing fear and concern among some countries in Africa that weapons sent in large quantities to Ukraine might one day appear in the Sahel or other fragile, unstable regions of the continent, because if that were to happen in the future, it would mean serious security risks and could lead to armed clashes," Szijjarto said after the meeting of NATO foreign ministries in Oslo.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine.

In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree banning arms deliveries to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest was seeking the security of the Zakarpattia Region, where ethnic Hungarians live, because supplying arms through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.

Earlier in May, reports emerged in Hungarian media about growing risks associated with Western arms destined for Kiev ending up on the black market and the popularity of illegal trade in military equipment in Ukraine, including in the Zakarpattia region, which borders Hungary.