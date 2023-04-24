UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies To Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Hungary has been the only country to oppose Europe's arms supplies to Kiev during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, as the delivery prolongs the Ukraine conflict, while other EU member states called for providing more weapons to the country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place on Monday in Luxembourg.

"As for the arms supplies, I did not hear a single statement at today's meeting against the weapons delivery (to Ukraine), everyone rather urged to boost them, increase the volume of supplies and funding, unfortunately ... Here we, the Hungarians, are in an absolute minority when we say that arms supplies only prolong the war," Szijjarto said in a video address broadcast on his official social media.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union in February that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpattia region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.

