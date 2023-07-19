Countries that send cluster munitions to Ukraine are responsible for the increase in casualties and humanitarian consequences, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Countries that send cluster munitions to Ukraine are responsible for the increase in casualties and humanitarian consequences, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Arms deliveries in general prolong the war and increase the danger of escalation. Those who send weapons to Ukraine take responsibility for the increase in the number of casualties. In addition, cluster bombs can lead to tragic humanitarian consequences," Szijjarto told a press conference.

Hungary, therefore, asks every country to take steps toward peace, not escalation, he added.

"Our allies better brought our neighborhood peace rather than cluster bombs and weapons in general, and saved lives. Cluster bombs and the supply of any other weapons can only bring new human deaths, and I ask them not to take this responsibility and to bring peace to our neighborhood instead of weapons," the minister said.

On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine which included cluster munitions. The move was widely criticized by human rights activists and opposed by some US lawmakers. On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had the right to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stock, if this type of weaponry was used against its forces.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been joined by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea are among the countries that have not signed the convention.