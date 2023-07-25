(@FahadShabbir)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke out on Tuesday against athletes being barred from the Olympic Games for political reasons, saying the major sporting event has a real peacekeeping mission

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke out on Tuesday against athletes being barred from the Olympic Games for political reasons, saying the major sporting event has a real peacekeeping mission.

"Olympics held with full participation could be of great help in the peaceful resolution of military conflicts, including the war in Ukraine ... The Olympics should not be about politics but about sports and athletes, the Olympics have a real peacekeeping mission," Szijjarto wrote on social media.

The minister recalled that Hungary provided its venues for Belarusian and Ukrainian sports teams.

"And we remain ready to provide venues for sporting events that cannot be held at the original venues because of the war," Szijjarto concluded.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended in March that Russians be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Athletes have also been barred from competing under the national flag and using the national anthem at major international sports events, including the Olympics.